British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,679.73

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,679.73 ($36.02) and traded as high as GBX 2,761.31 ($37.12). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,750 ($36.97), with a volume of 502,029 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BATS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.67) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.36) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.69) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.77) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,522.90 ($47.36).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,626.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,679.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a market cap of £62.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.72) per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

