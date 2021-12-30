Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $777,305.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

