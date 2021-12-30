Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Cap of $61.47 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Metronome has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $4.91 or 0.00010371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $61.47 million and approximately $47,472.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.70 or 0.07811964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.20 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,698,355 coins and its circulating supply is 12,526,161 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

