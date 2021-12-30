Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $210.25

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.25 and last traded at $208.75, with a volume of 624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.97.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

