NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,860.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($25.00) and last traded at GBX 1,859.38 ($24.99), with a volume of 20732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,820 ($24.47).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,770.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market cap of £860.59 million and a PE ratio of 165.83.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider John Falla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.94) per share, for a total transaction of £31,160 ($41,887.35). Also, insider Wilken von Hodenberg bought 16,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,818 ($24.44) per share, with a total value of £299,061 ($402,017.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.