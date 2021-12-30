Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.10. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 14,673 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

