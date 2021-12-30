Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.10. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 14,673 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
