Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Up to $5.89

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.89, but opened at $6.04. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 8,038 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 3.15.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 239,797 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

