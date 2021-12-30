Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Gap Up to $92.92

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.92, but opened at $95.77. Johnson Outdoors shares last traded at $95.77, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $962.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $4,858,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 157.6% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.