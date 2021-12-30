Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $62.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $790.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

