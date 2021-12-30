$104.80 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report $104.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.20 million and the lowest is $101.40 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $386.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $12.19 on Monday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 515,874 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

