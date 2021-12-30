Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAA stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.54. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.61 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 156,440 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.