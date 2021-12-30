Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 318.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hershey were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

HSY opened at $191.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,240 shares of company stock worth $5,062,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

