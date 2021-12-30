Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 102,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

