Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after buying an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after buying an additional 3,593,487 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

