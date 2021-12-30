Forward Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the period. Apple Hospitality REIT comprises about 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 115,897 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 3,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,832. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

