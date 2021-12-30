Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. 996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris has a 52-week low of $94.42 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

