Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 82,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,278. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

