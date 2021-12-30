Forward Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. DiamondRock Hospitality accounts for 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DRH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

