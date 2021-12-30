Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 63 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.86. 10,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,781. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.23 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.