iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.08. The stock had a trading volume of 712,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,426,660. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

