Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 684,071 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $50,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $737,719 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

