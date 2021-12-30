Xponance Inc. Sells 21,818 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $59,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $2,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $410.59. 23,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,019. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

