Xponance Inc. Has $20.58 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

DE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.81. 8,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a one year low of $263.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

