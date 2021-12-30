St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,558.74

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,558.74 ($20.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,682.50 ($22.62). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,672.50 ($22.48), with a volume of 101,226 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STJ. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.79) to GBX 1,800 ($24.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.07) to GBX 1,635 ($21.98) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.69) to GBX 1,700 ($22.85) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,498.75 ($20.15).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,581.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,560.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.