Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.01

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.66. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 606,894 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 1,974.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.