Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Raises Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.496 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $5.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

GENY opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $67.87.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.