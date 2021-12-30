CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $206.83 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $125.46 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.79. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.