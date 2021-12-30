Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $133.35 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

