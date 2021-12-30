Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

