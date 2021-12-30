Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

