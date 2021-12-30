Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE:LW opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.