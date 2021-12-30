Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LW opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.
Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.
In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
Featured Story: Margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.