Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 211.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ClearSign Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLIR opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.02. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

