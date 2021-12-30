iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $110.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.