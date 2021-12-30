Analyzing Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Local Bounti alerts:

This table compares Local Bounti and Corteva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corteva $14.22 billion 2.44 $681.00 million $2.20 21.65

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A Corteva 10.67% 6.24% 3.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Local Bounti and Corteva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corteva 1 5 10 0 2.56

Local Bounti currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.14%. Corteva has a consensus price target of $50.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Corteva.

Summary

Corteva beats Local Bounti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. Its services include pasture and land management and pest management. The company was founded in 1802 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.