TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.76. 83,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 607,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 5.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TowneBank by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

