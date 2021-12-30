The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 139.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

WU opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

