Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $380,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fastenal by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,341,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,779,000 after buying an additional 136,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.42 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

