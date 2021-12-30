Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,503,000 after buying an additional 84,308 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $207.30 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.72 and a 200 day moving average of $189.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.