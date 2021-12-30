Toews Corp ADV Invests $340,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,104.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,901.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,701.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.