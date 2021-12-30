Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,963,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,141,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $92.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

