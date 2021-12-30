Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $11.16 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 26% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $11.16 billion and $907.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00219591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.19 or 0.00516601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,810,587,369 coins and its circulating supply is 6,366,702,473 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.