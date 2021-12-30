WaykiChain Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $38.65 million and $3.08 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007005 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

