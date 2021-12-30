MVL (MVL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. MVL has a market capitalization of $161.26 million and $1.41 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MVL has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007005 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,321,345,076 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.