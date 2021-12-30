BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

