1,000 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 93,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $505.58 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $507.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

