Bbva USA Cuts Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bbva USA decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 475,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 117,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

