Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.41. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 72,372 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STCN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Connect by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 72,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Connect by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Connect by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

