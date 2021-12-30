Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.41. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 72,372 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 266.60% and a negative net margin of 10.60%.
Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)
Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.
