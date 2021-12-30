Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.