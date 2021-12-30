Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Invests $129,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after purchasing an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock remained flat at $$35.91 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,526. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.