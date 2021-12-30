Saratoga Research & Investment Management Increases Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,651,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 855,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 1,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,276. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

